Police give update on 'murder' investigation

Four men arrested on suspicion of murder after a resort dad died after a pub fight have been released - three on bail and one under police investigation.

Simon Marx, left, pictured with boxer Ricky Hatton in Manchester last year (Pic: Simon Marx/Facebook)

The three men bailed, two aged 29 and one 54, all from Blackpool, have been told to report back to police on Wednesday, November 1, a force spokesman said this morning.

A 58-year-old, also from Blackpool, was released under police investigation, pending further inquiries.

Under the Policing and Crime Act 2017, introduced in April, suspects can be released without bail and instead 'under investigation', which means they are not required to return to a police station at a specific date, but will instead be informed as and when officers finish their investigation.

All four men were questioned about the sudden death of Simon Marx, 42, who died suddenly in Turkey on Sunday.

The dad-of-two travelled there the day before, hours after being caught up in a fracas between two groups of men at the Newton Arms pub in Normoss.

Police fear the two events are linked, though Mr Marx's death was being treated as 'unexplained'. No cause of death was offered this morning.

