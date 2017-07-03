Police find drugs and imitation guns after raid on kebab shop

Police seized cannabis and imitation firearms in a raid on a Fleetwood kebab shop.

Two men were arrested when a warrant was served at Yum Yums on Brook Street,Fleetwood, on Friday at 6pm.

A small amount of cannabis was found and two firearms were also seized, but both are now thought to be imitation or toys.

Two men, aged 37 and 34 and both from Blackburn, were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs.

Both have since been released under investigation.