Police drink drive warning

The driver of this car has been arrested after a positive breath test.

The car was found off the road in Catforth, near Woodplumpton, in the early hours of this morning.

Officers from the Lancs Roads Police unit breathalysed the driver, and found they were still over the drink drive limit from drinking the night before.

Several people have been stopped across Lancashire this morning as part of the roads policing unit’s summer drnk drive campaign.

A police spokesman tweeted the warning: “Out last night? Remember that caffeine, sleep and food will not sober you up. Only time will.”