Police discover cannabis being grown above shop

Police have uncovered what is believed to be a cannabis farm.

The discovery was made at around 2pm on Wednesday afternoon at a property in Rossall Road, Cleveleys.

It is understood officers had attended the premises on another matter.

One eyewitness said: "There were five police cars, and there are three still at the scene.

"They have taken a woman out of the house and she's sat in one of the police cars."

Police confirmed one person has been arrested.

It is not known how many plants have been found.

The raid did not involve any premises connected to the Emma and I hair salon in Rossall Road.

The Gazette apologises to the owners of Emma and I for any confusion.