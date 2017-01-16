Police crackdown on yobs proves a success

Police are deciding whether to continue an operation to crack down on stone throwing yobs.

Officers launched the high-profile patrols in South Shore following multiple reports of attacks on vehicles.

Drivers, many of them operating taxis, reported stones and other objects being flung from the roadside in the Seasiders Way and Waterloo Road area.

In response neighbourhood officers from South Shore put measures in place to stop the vandals in their tracks, including high visibility patrols, mobile CCTV and a dedicated phone number on which to report incidents.

Before Christmas taxi-drivers raised the threat of withdrawing services if the incidents, involving bricks and stones, on Seasiders Way, continued.

Lancashire Police said the measures put in place had proved a success and that no further incidents had been reported.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “The operation was due to end on Thursday.

“It will now be reviewed and a decision will be made on whether it needs to continue.

“Since it has been running, beginning on December 22m and officer presence in the area has been increased, we haven’t had any more reports of rocks or stones being thrown at taxis.”

The operation came under criticism from some drivers who complained the 10pm cut-off for the dedicated phone line, which was in operation on selected evenings, was too early.

However no further suggestions have been made to stop taxi services in the area.

Vehicles from a number of operators were targeted by the vandals.

One driver reported narrowly avoiding being hit by a brick.

Major safety concerns were raised, with taxi firm bosses claiming pedestrians and passengers could be put at risk if drivers had to swerve to avoid objects in the road.

Initially officers in South Shore admitted they had been unaware of the scale of the issue, having been made aware initially of footballs being kicked into the road.

However the operation was quickly set up once complaints from motorists flooded in on social media.