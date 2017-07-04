Police concerned for missing man

A 62-year-old man has gone missing from his Marton home in what has been described as "extremely out of character" behaviour, say police.

Owen Burns was last seen at around 5.45am on July 2 at an address on Cherry Tree Road. He has not made contact with his family since.

Police are now asking anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be to contact them as soon as possible.

Sergeant Mark McIntyre, of Blackpool Police, said: "We would like to hear from anybody who has seen Owen Burns, or thinks they know where he may be, as a matter of urgency. His disappearance is out of character and we are growing extremely concerned for his welfare."

He is described as white, of medium build, clean-shaven, with short, grey hair. He speaks with an Irish accent. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit jacket with white stripes and black trousers. He was carrying a large, black Sports Direct bag.

He may have travelled to the North Yorkshire area.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1374 of July 2.