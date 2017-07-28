Police appeal over alleged resort attack

Police are appealing for help to find four men who are thought to have come to the assistance of a woman in Blackpool following an alleged sex attack.

At around 7.15pm on Tuesday a 21 year old woman has reported being sexually assaulted by four men in an alleyway near to Westmorland Avenue.

It is thought that they were disturbed by another group of four men who chased them off.

DS David Priest from Blackpool CID said: “We are still trying to establish exactly what has happened and so we need to trace these four men to get their accounts.

“If this sounds like you or you think you may have witnessed anything that could assist with our investigation, or were in the area at that time please get in touch.”

Information can be reported by calling 01253 604112 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference number LC-20170725-1426.