Police appeal after criminal damage to taxi in Blackpool

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to a taxi in Blackpool.

Two men got into a taxi on the Promenade close to The Reflex bar in Blackpool town centre.

The men were asked for payment up front, but one of the men became angry and punched a glass partition, causing it to crack. The men then made off from the scene, say police.

Police issued the appeal today following the incident that happened at around 9pm on 28 November 2016.

PC Timothy Ong, of Blackpool Police, said: "We are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage in Blackpool.

"We would like to speak to this man in connection with our enquiries. If you recognise him, please contact police."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting crime reference WA1618604.