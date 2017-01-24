Police appeal after bag theft in Blackpool

Police are appealing for information after a woman had her handbag stolen in a popular Blackpool bar.

The bag was stolen from the Walkabout on Queen Street in Blackpool town centre at around 2am on 21 January, say police.

Do you recognise this man?

The victim reported that the bag contained a Sony Experia 75 mobile and money.

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as they believe he may be able to help with their investigation.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference WA1701126 or 2264@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.