Police and ambulance at resort flats

A large number of police officers were called to an address on Lytham Road, Blackpool, today.

Officers, including CSI investigators in white suits, attended the scene of a block of flats at around tea time and were still there at 7pm.

Neighbours said the address was attended by two police fast response team vehicles, a police support unit, CSI team and three ambulance vehicles.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said that police took away a man in handcuffs.

Blackpool Police were not able to comment on the incident at this stage.