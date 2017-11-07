'Podgy man punched dog before kicking its owner on Cleveleys Promenade'

A man punched a dog that barked at him before attacking its owner on the Promenade in Cleveleys, police said.

The pet's owner, a woman in her 20s, was punched and kicked in the incident, which happened at around 6pm yesterday.

Officers want to speak to this man after a woman was punched and kicked on Cleveleys Promenade at around 6pm on Monday, November 6, 2017 (Pic: Lancashire Police/Facebook)

Officers have now released pictures of a man they want to speak to - and appealed for the public's help in finding him.

He was described by PC Potts as in his 50s or 60s, with a podgy, overweight build, around 5ft7in tall, balding, and wearing glasses.

The pictures, understood to have been taken by the victim, show the man with a dog.

One also shows the man, who was wearing a dark jacket and jeans, reaching to pick a pair of glasses up off the ground.

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting log number LC-20171106-1091.