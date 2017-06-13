Plea to find missing man, 54

Gwent Police are appealing for information to find a 54 year old with links to Blackpool.

Mansell Lewis hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

He was last seen at 11am at the rear yard of Adelphi Coins on Freeholdland Road in Pontnewynydd.

He is described as white, of a slim build, with short dark hair and stubble, he walks with a limp.

He may be wearing an orange and blue hi-vis jacket, brown boots and a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 240 12/06/17.