Pervert’s sickening catalogue of abuse

A perverted man built up a collection of 34,000 images and videos of young children being abused, a court has heard.

Keith Harley, 53, also had two paedophile themed first-person story texts in his home on Teviot Avenue, Fleetwood when police carried out a raid on March 23, Preston Crown Court was told.

Harley admitted three counts of possession indecent images, with 254 deemed category A – the most serious in law, 170 at category B and 33,704 at category C.

Prosecuting, Frances McEntee, described how the uploading of files onto a file sharing websites had triggered an investigation and police later raided Harley’s address.

The horrific images were found in several folders, one entitled Triple X CB.

Most involved girls aged eight to 10. Imposing a 12 months sentence suspended for two years, Judge Robert Altham said: “I have absolutely no doubt that you were someone who from 2011 were actively seeking for images of children by which you would achieve some twisted sexual gratification.”

However he agreed to suspend the jail term due to his previous good character and family circumstances, with him being depended on by his poorly elderly mum.

Harley was ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work and undergo 12 months supervision.

The court also imposed a sexual harm prevention order controlling his access to children and the internet, and ordered him to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.