Pervert apprehended at Blackpool hotel with haul of ‘terrifying’ child images

A man who was found with ‘terrifying’ images of child sex abuse at a Blackpool hotel has been sentenced.

Philip Willows pleaded guilty to three counts of making and one count of possessing indecent photographs of a child.

He wept in the dock at Preston Crown Court as he was handed a three-year community order.

He will have to attend a sexual offenders treatment programme and complete a 40-day rehabilitation requirement. He must also sign the Sex Offender’s Register.

The 32-year-old was apprehended at the Trades Hotel on Lord Street, Blackpool, in February 2016.

Fraser Livesey, prosecuting, told how Willows had several electronic devices in his room, including a mobile phone which, when searched, revealed a number of indecent images of children.

Some were rated as ‘category A’ – the most serious of sexual offences.

Willows, of Cane Close, Coalville, Leicester was also found to be involved in conversations on mobile phone app KIK where he discussed his interest in child pornography.

Defending, Carolyn Smith, said: “He was a man of previously good character.

“It’s clear that he is a very troubled man with very deep-seated emotional issues, with regards to substance abuse and his own abuse as a very young child and as an adult.”

Speaking about the images in Willows’ possession, Recorder Guy Mathieson said: “They are modest in their number, but they are terrifying in their content.

They show young, some very young, males forced into the most heinous sexual abuse.

“The fact that you accept getting a sexual thrill from them is chilling.”

He added: “You need help. Whether that is to deal with the short-term fantasies that you seem to be indulging in or the long term effects of what you say you have suffered, I do not know.

If you make a mess of that order you will be back before the court and you will go to prison. I cannot make it clearer than that.”