A Lancashire police officer has been sacked for giving false evidence in court.

A misconduct hearing held earlier this month in Leyland found that PC Shahed Hayatt had given evidence to Preston Crown Court which he knew, or ought to have known, was untrue.

The panel found that the allegations against PC Hayatt, who had worked as an officer in the Blackpool area, were proved and amounted to gross misconduct.

He has now been sacked from the force with immediate effect.