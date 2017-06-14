'No risk to public' after reports of attempted abduction at Fleetwood park

Police are investigating reports of an alleged attempted abduction of a "young girl" at Fleetwood Memorial Park.

The alleged incident happened at around 5pm on Monday June 12 at the main gates to the park in Park Avenue, say police.

Police are now trying to confirm reports that suggested a man was seen trying to take a girl but another member of the public intervened and took the child back to her parents.

Lancashire Police spokesman Inspector Jon Smith said: "Our investigation into this incident is on-going and we are currently trying to substantiate the reports.

"We have made contact with the family of the girl in question and will speak to them today.

"We take all reports of crime seriously, particularly where vulnerable people are concerned. If anyone did see anything we would ask them to get in touch.

"We believe at this stage there is no risk to the public."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.