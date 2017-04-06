'No lack of respect' intended after Tower lights snub

Blackpool Tower did not light up in Russian colours following the terrorist attack in St Petersburg - but council bosses said no disrespect was intended.

The landmark has previously been lit in solidarity with Paris, London, and Orlando in the United States following mass killings there.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: "We light up the Tower for various reasons to mark events and happenings.

"On this occasion, the lights were not lit specially for this incident.

"This in no way reflects any lack of respect for the recent events in St Petersburg."

Fourteen people were reported killed and 50 injured when a bomb went off on a subway train on Monday.