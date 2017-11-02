MURDER PROBE: Trio bailed until next year after death of dad

Three men arrested and bailed after the death of Simon Marx, 42, have been rebailed until Tuesday, January 9, police said this morning.
The resort trio – aged 29, 29, and 52 – were held on suspicion of murder at Mr Marx died following a fight at the Newton Arms in Normoss last month.
Another man, 58, was released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Mr Marx, a dad-of-two, suffered fatal injuries in the altercation before flying on holiday and dying suddenly the next day, detectives believe.
