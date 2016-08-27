Mum was abusive to officer in street row

A mum-of-two was described as using ‘grossly offensive’ language to a police officer in Warton.

Beverley Stewartson, 45, of Butlers Meadow, Warton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Chrissie Hunt, prosecuting, said police were called to Butlers Meadow where Stewartson, who was with a man and two young children, was drunk on August 11 at 7.30pm.

The court was told she was rude to an officer and warned about her behaviour. Later that evening police were called back. Stewartson was so abusive she was arrested.

Stewartson told the judge her former partner lived across the road with his new girlfriend. They had been egging her on.