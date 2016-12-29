Mum's appeal for missing son to come home

The mother of a man missing from St Annes has issued a heart-felt appeal for her son to return home.

Edward Ruane, 25, who lives at an address on Hoyle Avenue has not been seen or heard from for more than a week and concern is growing for his welfare.

The last contact with him was around 2.15pm on Wednesday, December 21st.

Today Edward’s mum Sara Flynn urged her son to come home.

She said: “It is breaking my heart. I need my son back.”

Edward is described as white, 6ft 5in tall with shaven blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

It is thought that he could be in the St Annes or Blackpool areas.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are getting concerned about Edward’s welfare as it’s now more than a week since he went missing and that concern is growing as each day passes. I would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us. I would also appeal directly to Edward himself to get in touch if he sees this appeal to let us know he is okay.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1331 of 21st December.