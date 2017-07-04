Mum pulled to ground by hair in attempted robbery

A woman was pulled to the ground by her hair in an attempted robbery

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Monday at the junction of Brock Avenue and Northway in Fleetwood.

Police are now appealing for anyone who might have seen the young mum being attacked to come forward.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "At around 4:30pm on Monday July 3 a woman pushing her young child in a pram was pulled to the ground by her hair in an attempt robbery at the junction of Brock Avenue and Northway Fleetwood.

"Did you see this incident?

"If you have any information regarding this incident please contact PC 2712 Walch of Fleetwood Police Station quoting crime reference WD1704257."

Call Lancashire Police on 101 to contact the officer.

Alternatively you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.