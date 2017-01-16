Mum in plea to spare criminal teen jail term

A teenager who was caught growing cannabis has narrowly avoided a prison term after his mother gave a heartfelt account of his childhood difficulties to a court.

Avalon Lynden, 18, of Limechase Close, Marton, admitted dealing cocaine and growing cannabis after coming under pressure from a Liverpool drug dealer, Preston Crown Court heard.

Lynden and his family were threatened with violence and he caved in to pressure to grow the drug.

Prosecuting, David Clarke said police had eventually raided the family’s address on September 8.

The defendant’s mother stepped into the witness stand to describe how her son was “easily led” and “lacking in confidence” and also suffered learning difficulties. She said she had not known of his drug addiction and was unaware of the cannabis cultivation as it was hidden in a double garage rarely used by the family.

Recorder Christopher Kennedy said he was “just persuaded” to suspended his two years jail term for two years after hearing how he was doing well at college and was working on his father’s market stall.

He added: “Up until this offence you were of good character. The author of your pre-sentence report says you present as somewhat naive and to an extent groomed by your drug supplier.”

Lynden admitted possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply it and cultivating cannabis.

Defending, Chris Hudson, said Lynden was too fearful to tell the authorities who the Liverpool drug dealer was.

Lynden was ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work and complete a rehabilitation activity and drug rehabilitation order. He also received a curfew.