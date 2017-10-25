Motorist banned after crash near school

A motorist was banned from the roads for three years after pleading guilty to drug driving.

Raif McMillan, 23, of Rectory Road, Marton, was arrested after a silver Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a crash with a number of parked cars in Marcroft Avenue, close to Hawes Side Primary School, in July, police said.

After appearing before magistrates in Blackpool last month, McMillan was also given a curfew, told to complete a 25 day rehabilitation programme, and ordered to pay total costs of £170, a court official confirmed today.

Officers continue to look for another man believed to have been involved in the crash, it is understood.

Marcroft Avenue was blocked while the damage was cleared away.