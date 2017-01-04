MISSING: Woman not seen since Christmas Day may be in Blackpool

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Julija Dubovika, aged 30, who was last heard from on Christmas Day.

The last contact between the police and Julija Dubovika, who is also known by the name of Julia Belova, was on Sunday 25 December 2016 via her mobile telephone.

Julija, who has links to Blackpool and Preston, was last believed to have been in the North Devon area, quite possibly the Braunton area in particular but her current whereabouts are now unknown.

She previously lived in Leicestershire and also has links to Leicester, Derby, Lancashire, Nottingham and Bristol.

Julija is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with very long, blond hair and green eyes. Julija also has an Eastern European accent and a tattoo on each wrist.

If you have seen Julija or have any information that can assist the police with their search, please contact 101 quoting police log 0892 for the 23rd December 2016.