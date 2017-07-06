MH17 suspects to be tried in Netherlands

Those suspected of shooting down the MH17 passenger jet will be prosecuted in the Netherlands, the country’s foreign minister announced.

The decision was made by the countries involved in the ongoing investigation – Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Ukraine.

Glenn Thomas

All 298 people on board the Malaysia Airlines flight were killed when it was shot down over war-torn Ukraine in 2014, including Blackpool man Glenn Thomas.

Most of the victims were Dutch, though the tally included people from 17 nations.

Bert Koender, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “Flight MH17 was downed in a conflict zone which was the scene of heavy fighting and which is still difficult to access.

“We’re still seeing a great deal of disinformation and attempts to discredit the investigation.

“Nethertheless, major results have been achieved. What’s more, the ongoing criminal investigation enjoys virtually unanimous support from the international community. MH17 has shown how a shared tragedy can lead to close international cooperation and a determination to see that justice is done.”

None of the suspects have been named.

In 2015, the Dutch Safety Board found the Boeing 777 – flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur – was downed by a Russian-made rocket fired from territory held by pro-Russia separatists.

A Kremlin spokesman told the BBC: “We cannot accept as final truth what they say.”