Merchant used Thai stun gun as a torch

A tip-off resulted in a stun gun disguised as a torch being discovered in a Fleetwood man’s bathroom.

David Freeland told officers, who visited his home on August 2, a friend had brought him back the weapon from Thailand as a gift and he had believed it was like having an air-rifle.

Fish merchant Freeland, 54, of Heathfield Road, pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon for the discharge of electricity.

When asked if he had such a weapon Freeland led police to a cupboard in the bathroom. The boxed stun gun was charged.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client’s daughter lived in Thailand. Freeland said stun guns were freely available there and he had only used it as a torch.

He was sentenced to six months’ prison suspended for two years and ordered to pay £85 by magistrates.