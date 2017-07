A Mercedes driver was pulled over after driving at dangerously high speeds near Blackpool, say police.

Police officers were forced to pull the driver over after they clocked the car travelling at 98mph on the M55 on July 5.

Lancashire Road Police are now asking drivers to take note and slow down.

A spokesman said: "A driver reported for excess speed on the M55 near Blackpool. Slow down people."

The driver has been reported to the courts.