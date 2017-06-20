Memorial garden to honour Lancashire's fallen officers

A memorial garden paying tribute to officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty has been unveiled at Lancashire Police HQ.

The garden features a memorial wall with individual plaques for fallen officers and a fountain in the centre.

The plaques are inscribed with the names of 120 Lancashire officers who have lost their lives during their service.

Chief Constable Steve Finnigan said: “Officers put their lives on the line every single day to keep the public safe and the garden serves as a place where we can commemorate and pay tribute to the bravery of our fallen colleagues.”

Work on the garden began in April this year and donations have flooded in from many contributors.

Rachel Baines, chairman of Lancashire Police Federation Rachel Baines said: “I know the garden will be a fitting and lasting tribute to those that have given their lives and a place of reflection for all its visitors.”