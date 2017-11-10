Marton man in court over alleged assault

A 21-year-old man from Marton has appeared in court following an alleged serious assault in Marton Mere.

Freddie Broadbent of St Leonard's Road has been charged with Section 18 assault, theft of a motor vehicle and one other charge of theft, say police.

Broadbent is accused of breaking a 49 year-old man's jaw at Marton Mere Holiday park in August.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on November 9 where his case was referred to Preston Crown Court due to the seriousness of the charge.

Broadbent has been remanded in custody until December 13.