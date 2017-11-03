MANHUNT: Search for man who shouted at cafe staff before smashing glass cake stand

A man threw a cake stand on the floor, sending glass flying, after getting into an argument with cafe workers, police said.

The vandal walked into a cafe at the market in Dock Street, Fleetwood, before launching his attack at around 10.20am on Friday, September 15, a spokesman for the force said.

Officers have now launched a public appeal to find Raymond Connelly, who they want to speak to about the damage. He is 39 years old and his last known address is Ferry View Court, Kent Street, Fleetwood, the spokesman added.

Information can be reported by calling police on 101, quoting crime reference number WD1706177.