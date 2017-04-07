Manhunt continues after more sightings of fugitive pervert pensioner

The hunt for a wanted pensioner who fled during his trial for child sex offences last night moved down the coast after he was spotted in Lytham.

John Gilbert Blacktop, 81, was on trial at Bradford Crown Court but disappeared before being convicted in his absence and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The child sex attacker was seen on a bus in Cleveleys on Sunday

The pervert, of Marine Road West, Morecambe, had been staying in Nottingham but was seen in Manchester on Friday before travelling to the Fylde coast, police said.

After being caught on CCTV on a bus in Victoria Square, Cleveleys on Sunday, sightings of the former choirmaster and church organist - guilty of a string of attacks on children aged between five and 14, including rape - were reported in the Dock Road area, close to Lytham Quays yesterday.

Residents said they saw police 'flying around' at around 6.50pm, and a spokesman for Lancashire Police today confirmed officers were investigating a number of sightings.

Blacktop continues to evade capture, and anybody who sees him has been urged to call police on 101, quoting log number 0873 of March 29.

The body of a man spotted in the sea at Rossall this morning was not believed to be that of Blacktop, police added.

