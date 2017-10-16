Manhunt after attack outside Ma Kelly's

Police have launched a manhunt after a brawl outside Ma Kelly's bar in South Shore.

Officers have appealed for readers' help in finding 27-year-old Steven Ralston, after a 46-year-old was punched and knocked out at around 2.30am yesterday.

The scene outside Ma Kelly's in Lytham Road, South Shore

He was left with several facial fractures after the attack, which followed a row inside the bar, in Lytham Road, and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

In a statement, DC Danny Farrell from Blackpool CID said: "If you have seen Ralston or know where he is, please make contact with us as soon as possible.

“I would also urge Steven himself if he sees this appeal to attend his local police station so we can discuss this matter with him."

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a public order offence, police previously said. He was later released under investigation, it is understood.

Information on Mr Ralston's whereabouts can be reported by calling 01253 607243, or 101, quoting crime number WA1718902.