A man wrestled with police after trying to get in the back of a police van when his girlfriend was arrested.

Philip Porter squared up to an officer and kicked out, shouting obscenities.

Porter, 31, of Carr Lane, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to obstructing police.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Clifford Boynton, told him: “As you said, this was not respectable behaviour. The bobbies have enough to do.”

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said police stopped a car on Blackpool’s Talbot Road and arrested Porter’s girlfriend on suspicion of committing a traffic offence on April 16 at 5.20am.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said Porter took the view that he should get himself arrested too. This was because he had no means of getting home.