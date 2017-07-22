Man who possessed indecent images of children had girl, 3, staying in his Blackpool flat

A man defied the terms of a sex offenders orders imposed on him after he was convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

Phillip Parkes invited two girls age 19 and 16 to stay at his flat in Blackpool for several days at a time

Then he had a three year old girl to stay overnight.

Prosecutor Eddie Harrison told Blackpool Magistrates that 38-year-old Parkes of Reads Avenue had broken the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) imposed at Crown Court and which lasted for five years.

He infringed the terms by failing to tell the authorities that the two teenage girls had stayed with him for over 12 hours at a time.

He also broke the order by having the three year old at his home without supervision.

The prosecutor said that what Parkes had done surfaced after a routine visit to his home by police officers.

The officers questioned the girls and their parents and none knew of Parkes’ SOPO or past history.

One of them said Parkes had told him he had moved to Blackpool because he was in trouble over a fight.

Martin Hillson,defending, said his client admitted what he had done and said there had been no inappropriate behaviour by Parkes with any of the girls.

“The youngest girl was the daughter of one of his best friends and what he did was babysit her,” said Mr Hillson.

Magistrates heard that Parkes had a previous conviction for beaching the order when police caught him talking to children outside the Coral Island attraction.

Parkes was sentenced to 24 weeks jail suspended for two years and ordered to do 40 hours rehabilitation.He must pay £200 in costs.