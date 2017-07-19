Man threatened store worker and tried to grab contents of till

A shop worker was threatened by a man claiming to have a knife and a gun.

The attempted robbery happened at the McColls shop in Egerton Road, North Shore at around 7.40am on Thursday June 29.

A man selected items and approached the counter to pay, handing a staff member a £20 note.

As the shop assistant opened the till, the man went to grab the contents. The worker grabbed the man’s hand and the offender threatened him, claiming he had a knife and gun.

The raider eventually let go of the money and ran out of the shop empty-handed.

Following enquiries detectives would like to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with their investigation.

Det Con Ian Massey, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are investigating an attempted robbery at a Blackpool shop.

“A man has entered the store and while initially appearing to be a customer, has attempted to steal money once the till has been opened.

“It is only thanks to the quick-thinking actions of the shop assistant which prevented the man taking cash.

“We want to speak to this man, pictured, as part of our investigation. If you recognise him, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1711480.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.