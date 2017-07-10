Man 'sectioned' over stabbing of police officer in Cleveleys

A man has been detained under the mental health act over the stabbing of a police officer.

William Ashton, 39, formerly of Briarwood Drive, Bispham, admitted stabbing the unnamed officer during an incident in Cleveleys.

Ashton was arrested following the incident, which happened in Westmorland Avenue on November 2 last year.

The immediate response officer, who has since returned to duty, suffered stab wounds to his body when he was attacked after stopping a van which was being driven by Ashton.

Ashton then fled the scene.

He was eventually detained after a showdown with police on a car park off Garstang Road in Poulton.

The officer, who is from the Immediate Response Team based in Fleetwood, suffered injuries including a knife wound to his torso and facial injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Ashton appeared at Preston Crown Court today and admitted causing wounding with intent.

He was given a hospital order under section 37 and section 41 of the Mental Health Act.

A judge ordered he be detained indefinitely.