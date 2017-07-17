Man runs into sea after ‘assault’ at Norbreck Castle

An assault suspect was arrested after fleeing in the sea at Norbreck.

The police, Coastguard, RNLI, and ambulance service were called to the beach after the alleged altercation at the Norbreck Castle opposite at around 5.55pm on Saturday.

Following a 30 minute standoff, the man tried to run in the water, north towards Blackpool, but was tackled by volunteers at Blackpool Lifeboat Station.

A 31-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment before being checked into custody.

He has since been released under police investigation, pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Fleetwood Coastguard said officers were paged at around 6.30pm.

“Some of the team arrived within eight minutes of the initial page to find that several police officers were at the waters edge with a person...” he added.

“Despite several discussions with the person ... a decision was made to prepare a fast water rescue, two Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) donned dry suits and waited at the waters edge for permission to approach the person.

“However, things turned quite quickly, with the person running in the water, heading north, followed by two RNLI [lifeboats], several police officers and CROs from Fleetwood and Lytham Coastguard teams.

“The person, who had now been in the water some thirty minutes, ran into the arms of several Blackpool RNLI crew, who made sure that the person wasn’t going to go any further.”