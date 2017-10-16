A man was knocked unconscious during a "large disturbance" outside a popular bar in South Shore, say police.

Officers were called out to Ma Kelly's on Lytham road at around 2.30am on Sunday, October 15 following reports of the incident.

The victim of the assault was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital suffering with facial injuries.

Police say a 33 year-old man was arrested at the scene for a Public Order offence.

A spokesman for the police said: "A man was assaulted during what was reported as a large disturbance outside Ma Kelly's.

"The man was taken to hospital suffering with facial injuries.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He has since been released pending further investigation."

"If anyone witnessed the incident or is able to help with our investigation please get in touch."

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference WA1718902.