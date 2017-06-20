Man in hospital after being attacked at bus stop

A 43-year-old man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being attacked at a bus stop last night, police said.

He suffered head and facial injuries after a row with two men spilled over into violence in St Patrick’s Road South, St Annes, at around 9.30pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the pair that carried out the attack ran off.

A 45-year-old from St Annes was later arrested on suspicion of assault, he added.

St Patrick’s Road was closed for a period, with Blackpool Transport warning passengers its number 11 bus service had to be diverted.