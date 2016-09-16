Man hit window in anger at ex’s home

A man punched his former girlfriend’s living room window and smashed it after being told he could not come in.

James Massey, 46, of Brighton Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £100 compensation with £20 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Martine Connah, prosecuting, said Massey went to his ex’s demanding to be let in on March 15 at 7.50pm. When told he could not go inside he punched the window several times.

When interviewed he said medication for psychotic and anxiety issues had been increased and he had drunk more than he should have. He was originally given a caution on condition he paid £100 compensation, but he failed to pay.