Man hit by driverless car on his way to work in Blackpool

A man walking to work along Whitegate Drive in Blackpool was hit by a driverless car this morning.

Officers said the man was walking towards the Belle Vue pub, close to the junction with Gorse Road, when a large red car mounted the kerb and hit him at around 10am.

"Luckily, the victim is not badly injured but very shaken up," PC Dan White said.

The driver of the red car, possibly a Citroen, is believed to have climbed out while it was still in motion, causing it swerve off the road, moments before the collision.

Described as a man in his late 40s with white skin and around 5'6" in height, skinny build, bald head, and wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, the driver was then seen walking off down Gorse Road.

After veering slowly back into the middle of the road, the car lurched to a sudden stop, according to a witness. A woman then got out the front passenger's seat, walked around the back to the driver's side, and drove off.

She exchanged words with the driver of a white van immediately behind it, he added.

PC White urged 'any witnesses who can offer any further details of the vehicle' to call 101, quoting log number LC-20170723-0508.