Man held over Fleetwood fatal hit and run is bailed

A 23-year-old arrested following Tuesday evening’s fatal hit and run in Fleetwood has been bailed.

The man, held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs, has been ordered to report back to police on Wednesday, March 29.

Michael Meekins died after being hit by a car that failed to stop in Princes Way

Officers are still investigating Michael Meekins’ death, and this morning continued to appeal for witnesses or anybody with information to come forward.

Mr Meekins, 63, was walking with his wife Paula after celebrating her birthday when he was hit by a car that mounted the pavement in Princes Way.

He suffered horrific injuries and died at the scene.