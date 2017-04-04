Man has watch stolen during robbery in town centre

A man was assaulted and his watch stolen during a robbery in the town centre, say police.

The incident happened on Clifton Street/Abingdon Street on Sunday, April 2 at around 10.40pm.

In a post to their Facebook page a spokesman for Blackpool Police said: "We are investigating a report of Robbery on Clifton Street/Abingdon Street, Blackpool which occurred on the evening of Sunday 2nd April 2017 at approximately 22:40 hours.

"The victim was assaulted and whilst on the ground a watch was removed from his arm by the offender.

"Did you witness this incident? Please contact 101 and quote log number LC-20170402-1595. Or if you wish to remain anonymous please ring Crime Stoppers on 0800555111."