Man found in bushes arrested by police

A man given refuge in his former girlfriend’s home refused to leave when asked to, after coming back drunk.

Mark Williams, 48, whose address was given as Cambridge Close, Staining, pleaded guilty to breach of the peace and was bound over in the sum of £100 for six months by Blackpool magistrates.

I was a bit drunk

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said police were called to Cambridge Close on August 30 at 12.20am.

Williams was there in some bushes.

His ex told police she had allowed him to stay at her home while problems were sorted out at his own address in Bispham.

He had returned home drunk and there was a row.

She said he had grabbed the phone when she went to ring the police and had hit her in the face.

Williams told magistrates: “I was a bit drunk.”