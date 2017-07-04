Man charged with stirring up racial hatred at Blackpool event

A 22-year-old man arrested by counter-terror police has been charged with stirring up racial hatred.

Jack Renshaw, of Bearncroft, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, is accused of two public order offences after allegedly using threatening, abusive and insulting words aimed at Jewish people.

The offences relate to comments allegedly made in February and March last year at events in Blackpool and Yorkshire believed to have been organised by far-right political groups.

Renshaw was arrested by officers from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit in January.

He has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday July 27.