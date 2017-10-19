Man charged with criminal damage at pawn shop

A man has been charged with criminal damage after electrical items were damaged in a South Shore pawn shop, say police.
Police were called to the Money Traders on Lytham Road, on Tuesday, 17 October after a customer in the shop became upset and allegedly threw a television on the floor.
Peter Carr, 49, of Stephen Street St Annes has been charged with criminal damage.
He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates on November 7.
