Man charged over Red Bank Road bookmaker robbery

Detectives have charged a man in connection with a robbery at a bookmakers in Blackpool.

Police were called around 10.10am on May 22 following reports of an incident at Betfred in Red Bank Road, Bispham.

A man had allegedly entered the bookmakers carrying an iron bar.

It is then alleged he jumped over the counter and threatened a male staff member demanding cash before making off with around £1,000.

Officers issued CCTV images of a man the wanted to speak to in connection with the raid.

Following that appeal for information, John Latham, 28, of Alexandra Road, Blackpool, was arrested and charged with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Latham was remanded in custody following a short hearing in front of resort magistrates.

He is sheduled to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 19.