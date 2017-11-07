Man at centre of missing persons appeal found dead on the beach

A man whose disappearance sparked a public appeal to find him has died, police confirmed.
The body of Paul King, 50, who went missing in the resort on Sunday, October 29, was recovered from the beach in Southport.
"Mr King's family has been informed and a file has been passed to the corner," a police spokesman said.
The circumstances surrounding Mr King's death were not thought to be suspicious, he added.
