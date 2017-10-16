Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 'stabbing'

Two men from Blackpool have been arrested, one on suspicion of attempted murder, following an alleged "stabbing" incident near to the Hilton Hotel in North Shore, say police.

Officers were called to the North Promenade just after 5pm on Sunday, October 15 to reports an assault outside the hotel.

Police say that two men who were passing in a silver Vauxhall were reported to have been involved in a fight with another two men outside the hotel.

The two men who were outside the hotel suffered knife type wounds in the incident and were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Police confirmed that their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The men in the car are then believed to have left the scene but were later arrested by police.

A police spokesman said: "Two men suffered knife type wounds in an incident outside the Hilton.

"They were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but their injuries were not found to be as severe as we initially believed.

"Two men from Blackpool who arrived at the scene in a silver car made off, but were later arrested.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or can help with our investigation to get in touch."

Witnesses in the area reported a large police presence with armed officers at the scene.

One witness, who saw the aftermath of the incident, said: "There were multiple police cars on the Promenade close to the Hilton, an ambulance and rapid response car on Warley Road, close to the junction with the Prom, and several police vehicles - vans and armed response BMW 4x4 - blocking nearby Holmfield Road, where officers put a man in the back of a van.

"A silver car with its boot open was stopped at the side of the road."

A 27 year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another 27 year-old man also from Blackpool, has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1118 of October 15.