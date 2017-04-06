Search

Man arrested following arson probe

A man who was wantedfollowing a suspected arson attack inStephen's RoadPreston has been arrested

A man who was wanted following a suspected arson attack in Stephen's Road Preston has been arrested, say police.

Carl Fox, 28, from Kirkham was traced by police and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on April 6.